World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Price Up 14.6% Following Earnings Beat

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s stock price rose 14.6% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $44.79, approximately 5,817,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 2,211,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.

The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

WWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

