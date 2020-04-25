Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Trading Up 7.3% After Earnings Beat

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $102.01 and last traded at $101.98, approximately 3,173,396 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,837,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.08.

The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

