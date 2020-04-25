Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Trading Up 7.3% After Earnings Beat

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $102.01 and last traded at $101.98, approximately 3,173,396 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,837,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.08.
The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
