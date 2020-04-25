Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Up 7.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Papa John’s Int’l traded as high as $73.83 and last traded at $72.00, 1,348,408 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 925,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.16.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.00, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

