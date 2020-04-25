People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Trading 6.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) traded up 6.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $11.88, 5,924,043 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 4,867,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,728,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.32.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

