Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.81, but opened at $19.44. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Big Lots shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 2,367,242 shares changing hands.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIG. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.15.
In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a market cap of $766.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.
Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
