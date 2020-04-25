Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.81, but opened at $19.44. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Big Lots shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 2,367,242 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIG. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.15.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $766.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

