Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $13.33. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Terex shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 2,323,658 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty purchased 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,712.48. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,121. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $884.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

