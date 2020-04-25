Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $36.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.07.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 440,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.