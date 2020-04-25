JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JBLU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.44.

JBLU opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.46. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,413 shares of company stock worth $331,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 40.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 81.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

