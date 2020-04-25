Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Adelaide Brighton (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Adelaide Brighton (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Adelaide Brighton has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

