Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Adelaide Brighton (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Adelaide Brighton (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Adelaide Brighton has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.58.
About Adelaide Brighton
