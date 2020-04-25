Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanofi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

SNY stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

