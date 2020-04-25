Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.55.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,845 shares of company stock worth $17,567,022. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $1,831,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 598.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

