Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $10.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut shares of American Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Airlines Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 19,838.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,198 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

