Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

