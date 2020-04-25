DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCP. UBS Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.46.

DCP stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.53%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In related news, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van acquired 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. Also, VP Richard A. Loving acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

