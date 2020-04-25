Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) & CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Head to Head Comparison

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and Ready Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW $1.36 billion 1.00 $413.55 million $2.25 3.24 Ready Capital $229.92 million 1.34 $72.97 million $1.54 3.84

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has higher revenue and earnings than Ready Capital. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ready Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.5%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.0%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ready Capital pays out 103.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Ready Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 28.93% 11.93% 1.68% Ready Capital 31.74% 8.70% 1.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and Ready Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ready Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 191.90%. Ready Capital has a consensus price target of $15.10, suggesting a potential upside of 155.07%. Given CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Summary

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW beats Ready Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

