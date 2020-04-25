Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bankia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Bankia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BNKXF stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. Bankia has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

