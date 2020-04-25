LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. First Analysis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LiveRamp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.30.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 68,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 746,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

