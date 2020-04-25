Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Shares of LLNW opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.01 million, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

