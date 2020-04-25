Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

BBVA opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 58,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

