Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $41.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Southwest Airlines from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.63. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.