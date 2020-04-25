Analyzing AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) and NXP Semiconductors (NYSE:NXPI)

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -0.59% -0.81% -0.42% NXP Semiconductors 2.74% 24.03% 11.09%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AU Optronics and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 2 0 2.67 NXP Semiconductors 0 5 17 0 2.77

NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $123.91, indicating a potential upside of 31.22%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and NXP Semiconductors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.23 $433.98 million $0.34 7.03 NXP Semiconductors $8.88 billion 2.97 $243.00 million $8.04 11.75

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NXP Semiconductors pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AU Optronics has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AU Optronics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats AU Optronics on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing and sale support of TFT-LCD modules, as well as sale support of solar-related products; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, liquid crystal products, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; IP related business; design, development and sales of software and hardware for health care industry; manufacture, assembly, and sale of automotive parts; manufacture and sale of motorized treadmills; and planning, design, and development of construction for environmental protection and related project management. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems. It also provides secure identification solutions, such as passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, the company delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices comprising microcontrollers, secure mobile transaction solutions, and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

