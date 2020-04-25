Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) versus Eventbrite (NASDAQ:EB) Critical Review

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite -21.08% -15.76% -7.68%

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Eventbrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.37 -$19.10 million N/A N/A Eventbrite $326.80 million 2.34 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -10.54

Phoenix Tree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eventbrite.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.7% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Phoenix Tree and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eventbrite 0 4 1 0 2.20

Phoenix Tree currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.75%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.89%. Given Phoenix Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats Eventbrite on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

