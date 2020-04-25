Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) vs. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Head to Head Analysis

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Edison International has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Edison International pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy pays out -840.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Edison International has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Edison International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 10.89% 11.73% 2.68% Clearway Energy -1.07% -0.52% -0.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Edison International and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 6 7 0 2.54 Clearway Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

Edison International presently has a consensus target price of $74.08, suggesting a potential upside of 25.04%. Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.08%. Given Edison International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edison International and Clearway Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $12.35 billion 1.74 $1.41 billion $4.70 12.61 Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 3.90 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -201.70

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edison International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edison International beats Clearway Energy on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

