$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $7.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $75,223.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,036,000 after acquiring an additional 297,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,672,000 after acquiring an additional 216,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after acquiring an additional 131,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

