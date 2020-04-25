$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.51 million and the highest is $1.41 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $7.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins acquired 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,169. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 366,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

