HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $335.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.68.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). HCI Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Watts bought 750 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $49,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,024,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

