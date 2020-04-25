DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to post $3.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $13.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.77. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

