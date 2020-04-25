INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICAGY. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of ICAGY opened at $5.59 on Friday. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 107.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

