Zacks Investment Research Lowers Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Hold

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HURN. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

HURN opened at $49.87 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,391,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 258,855 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 636.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 548,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

