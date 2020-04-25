Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Gree,Inc. stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Gree,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Gree,Inc. Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

