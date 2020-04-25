HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HENKY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HENKEL AG & CO/S stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

