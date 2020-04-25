IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.84.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $96.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.65 and a current ratio of 14.65. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $19,955,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,973,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Analyst Recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

