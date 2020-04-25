Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

