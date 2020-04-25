Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce $98.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $94.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $412.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $465.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $422.71 million, with estimates ranging from $307.18 million to $529.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

DRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

NYSE DRQ opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.53 and a beta of 1.49. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $16,764,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

