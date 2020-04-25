Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Receives News Sentiment Score of -4.30

Headlines about Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Consolidated earned a daily sentiment score of -4.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Coca-Cola Consolidated’s ranking:

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $227.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.31 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 0.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on COKE. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

