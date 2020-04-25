DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will report sales of $786.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $825.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $756.70 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported sales of $814.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Argus increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $114,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,106 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $152.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

