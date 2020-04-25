Extremely Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Vale (NYSE:VALE) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Vale earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $7.67 on Friday. Vale has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Vale had a positive return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.26.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

