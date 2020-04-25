Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -4.86

News coverage about Carnival (NYSE:CUK) has been trending extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a news sentiment score of -4.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Carnival stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,937,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

