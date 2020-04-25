Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have trended extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.25 to $15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $549.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Lamm acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila acquired 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,349.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

