Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,455,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,438,000 after buying an additional 132,607 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Amdocs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,657,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $61.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

