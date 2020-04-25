Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $245.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $249.42 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $224.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $984.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $995.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,432,000 after purchasing an additional 215,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,941,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 231,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

