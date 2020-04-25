$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $90.97 on Friday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

