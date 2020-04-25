Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will report sales of $523.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.98 million and the lowest is $518.59 million. Masonite International reported sales of $530.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens upgraded Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Masonite International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in Masonite International by 5,399.1% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 120,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Masonite International by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $89.21.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

