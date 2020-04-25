Brokers Offer Predictions for Summit Midstream Partners LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Summit Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). US Capital Advisors has a “Sell” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE SMLP opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.