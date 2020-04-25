Analysts Set Expectations for Asanko Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asanko Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Asanko Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

AKG stock opened at C$1.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 15.45 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.19. Asanko Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.