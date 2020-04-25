BETPR S&P TSX 60 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HXU) Trading 2.5% Higher

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

BETPR S&P TSX 60 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HXU) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$28.57 and last traded at C$28.50, 69,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 238,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.54.

