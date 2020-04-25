BETPR S&P 500 VIX SHRT TRM CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HUV) Trading Down 5%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Shares of BETPR S&P 500 VIX SHRT TRM CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HUV) traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$74.19 and last traded at C$74.62, 107,816 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 159,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.37.

