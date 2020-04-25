Core Laboratories Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 583 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 721% compared to the average daily volume of 71 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,755,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,151,000 after buying an additional 36,982 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,934,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,528,000 after buying an additional 55,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,959,000 after buying an additional 678,481 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,014,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after buying an additional 160,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 35,649 shares during the period.

CLB opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $70.88.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

