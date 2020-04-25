Investors Purchase Large Volume of BJ’s Restaurants Call Options (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,008 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 720% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

BJRI stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $306.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Noah A. Elbogen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

