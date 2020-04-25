Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of FR opened at C$10.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -54.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.65. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,861,888. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$65,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,350,509. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,305 shares of company stock valued at $180,595.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

